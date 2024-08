General News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: Reuters

Kamala Harris's presidential campaign has raised $540 million in just over a month, boosted by $82 million in donations during the Democratic National Convention.



Campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon announced this record-breaking sum, highlighting strong Democratic support for Harris, who launched her candidacy in July.



As Harris gains momentum, she and running mate Tim Walz will tour Georgia, a crucial state for the upcoming election.