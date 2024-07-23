Harris raises $81m after Biden's exit from presidential race

General News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: BBC

Democrats have raised $81 million in donations for Vice-President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign since President Joe Biden exited the race on Sunday.



This record-breaking 24-hour fundraising period saw over 888,000 donors contribute less than $200 each. ActBlue, the progressive donation platform, noted the strong grassroots support.



Concerns over Biden’s age had previously slowed donations, but his endorsement of Harris revitalized donor enthusiasm.



High-profile supporters, including LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Alexander Soros, back Harris, while some, like Vinod Khosla, call for an open convention process. This marks the largest surge in online Democratic donations since 2020.