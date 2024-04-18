Harry Yamson calls for accountability over MASLOC scandal

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Public Sector Analyst Michael Harry Yamson has raised concerns over the lack of accountability at the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Board of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) regarding misappropriated funds and financial losses incurred by the state, Starfm.com.gh reports.



His remarks come after the sentencing of former MASLOC Boss, Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu, and Daniel Axim, the former Head of Operations, to 10 and 5 years in jail, respectively.



Yamson believes that while the convictions are a step in the right direction, more practical steps should be taken to hold accountable the board of MASLOC and its supervisory ministry.



He highlighted the poor oversight responsibility that MASLOC has faced since its inception and emphasized that the supervisory ministry, along with Parliament, must also be held responsible for failing to perform their duties.



“MASLOC has been bedeviled with poor oversight responsibility since its inception and some other institutions are responsible for that. There is an oversight Ministry and that Ministry reports back to Parliament and parliament must also perform its responsibilities”.



“Parliament and supervisory ministries must be held accountable for failing to perform its duties,” he added.



In a similar vein, Fraud Prevention Expert Richard Kumadoe has called for the closure of MASLOC, arguing that it has become a channel for political patronage.



He suggested that the funding allocated to MASLOC should be redirected to other areas to ensure more effective use of public resources.



Meanwhile, the Office of the Attorney General has announced plans to expedite the extradition of Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu from the United States, where she is currently residing.



Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah Yeboah stated that the state is committed to ensuring that she serves her jail term and faces other charges related to the misappropriation of funds.



Antigraft campaigner Vitus Azeem has echoed the need for accountability, emphasizing that the sentencing of the former MASLOC Boss will not serve as a sufficient deterrent until all misappropriated funds, totaling 93 million cedis, are recovered.



He also commented on promises by National Democratic Congress Flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, to prosecute individuals involved in corruption, describing them as mere political rhetoric.