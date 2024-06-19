Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka dropped from Mahama’s Campaign Team

Politics of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: thecustodianghonline.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled its campaign team for flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, notably excluding former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and former Minority Chief Whip Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka.



Their absence has sparked controversy, as both were initially included but later dropped due to objections from influential Mahama associates who view them as unsupportive.



Instead, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who replaced Iddrisu as Minority Leader, has been given a prominent role in the Campaign Steering Committee.



Despite rumors, Iddrisu, a popular figure within the party, will not lead Mahama’s campaign in the Northern Sector.