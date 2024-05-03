Haruna Iddrisu criticizes Akufo-Addo's treatment of traditional leaders

Politics of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, has condemned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what he perceives as disrespectful behavior towards traditional leaders in Ghana.



During a walk organized by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu North constituency, Iddrisu accused Akufo-Addo of displaying an attitude of superiority by demanding that chiefs stand before greeting him, an action he views as disrespectful to Ghanaian traditions and heritage.



"Akufo-Addo has turned himself into King of Kings asking chiefs to stand up before greeting him. The utter disrespect to our traditional leaders will not be tolerated," he said.



Expressing his concerns, Iddrisu called on Ghanaians to protest against such behavior, emphasizing that such levels of disrespect towards chiefs have never been witnessed in Ghana's history.



He further highlighted the need for change, asserting that John Mahama's presidency is necessary to address the nation's challenges.



President Akufo-Addo's actions have sparked conversations about the dynamics between state and traditional protocols, prompting the Chieftaincy Ministry to release a statement defending the tradition of showing respect for authority, including the request for chiefs to stand when greeting the President at public events.