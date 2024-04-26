Haruna Iddrisu expresses concerns over economic situation ahead of 2024 elections

General News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has voiced concerns about the economic situation that John Dramani Mahama might inherit should he win the 2024 elections, citing challenges in borrowing due to the current state of affairs under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.



According to Iddrisu, the incoming John and Jane leadership may face difficulties in securing loans within their initial 24 months in office due to the alleged mismanagement of the economy by the current government.



He emphasized the need for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to enter governance with actionable plans rather than relying on improvisation.



Highlighting the impact of the current economic conditions on the youth, Iddrisu urged Ghanaian youth to support a change in leadership to ensure a better future for themselves.



