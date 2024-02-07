Haruna Iddrisu opposes EC's proposed voting time change

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Haruna Iddrisu, has strongly opposed the Electoral Commission's suggestion to shift the voting closing time from 5 pm to 3 pm, labeling it as against common sense.



Speaking at a Town Hall meeting during the NDC’s "Building Ghana Tour" in Gushegu, he emphasized that such a proposal undermines the electorate's rights and called on the EC to abandon it.



Iddrisu argued that the right to vote, as established under Article 42, is indivisible, and individuals cannot be told to leave when it's 3 pm.



He stressed the importance of respecting the right to vote, regardless of the time, citing the common-sense understanding that some people may finish voting early while others may be in queues until late.



Expressing doubts about parliamentary consensus on amending the constitution, Iddrisu remarked, "We do not think that parliament may be able to build a consensus on that matter because it will require a constitutional amendment of two articles." Additionally, he insisted on maintaining the use of indelible ink for the election.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has already opposed the proposed voting time change, aligning with Iddrisu's stance against the Electoral Commission's suggestion.