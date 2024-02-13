Haruna Iddrisu urges swift action to end water crisis in Tamale

General News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, has voiced a pressing call for immediate intervention to address the severe water shortages currently impacting Tamale.



He made this known in a brief statement on the floor of Parliamennt on Wednesday, February 13, 2024.



Mr Iddrisu emphasised that the scarcity of water has placed considerable strain on hospitals and schools, particularly in Tamale.



Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Haruna Iddrisu urged for a swift resolution to bring relief to the affected community members.



Member of Parliament for Bodi, Sampson Ahi, echoed similar concerns and called upon the National Security and the Ministry for Sanitation and Water Resources to mobilise water tankers promptly to serve the community.