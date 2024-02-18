Hassan Ayariga accuses NDC and NPP of turning elections into a money-centric venture

Politics of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Hassan Ayariga, the Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) in Ghana, has accused the two main political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), of turning Ghana into a place where elections are all about money.



According to Hassan Ayariga, the NDC and NPP have made Ghanaians vulnerable by paying them money to vote in their favor. This has resulted in people demanding money to vote in a particular way, which has made Ghanaian politics a business center.



He also said that people are getting fed up with the NDC and NPP and are looking for a third force, but they are not seeing those who are giving them the best policies and strategies for running Ghana.



Hassan Ayariga warned officials of the current government who engage in corrupt activities that they will be held accountable if he wins the elections. He said that he would change their sleeping places if they had mismanaged the country.



Regarding the APC's preparations for this year's elections, Hassan Ayariga revealed that he has budgeted $100 million to execute the campaign this year to win the presidential polls. He also stated that the party is looking at winning 25 constituencies.



“Any party that will win an election in Ghana this time around will spend not less than 50 to 100 million dollars.” he stated on TV3.