Hassan Ayariga promises meter-free water, electricity

Politics of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Hassan Ayariga, the All People’s Congress (APC) presidential candidate, introduced several policy proposals aimed at economic reform during his meeting with the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) in Accra.



He advocated replacing the current utility metering system with a flat-rate model based on property type, arguing it would simplify billing and ensure fairness.



Ayariga’s policies also include reducing taxes from 32 to five, raising the minimum daily wage from 18 to 300 cedis, and implementing an economic lockdown to stimulate local productivity. He emphasized transparency in governance, a two-week salary cycle, and a free port policy to boost trade.