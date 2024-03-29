Hassan Ayariga proposes economic lockdown to foster local production in Ghana

Politics of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has proposed implementing an economic lockdown for one year if elected as President of Ghana, aiming to transform the country into a production hub.



Ayariga outlined his plan during an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, asserting that the lockdown would catalyze domestic production.



During the proposed lockdown period, Ayariga envisions Ghana shifting from its heavy reliance on imports to fostering local production. He highlighted areas such as rice farming, oil extraction from groundnuts, palm oil, and soybeans as sectors with untapped potential, emphasizing the need to reduce the nation's dependence on imports.



Ayariga expressed confidence in achieving this transformation within the first four years of his administration, drawing parallels to a four-year-old child's developmental milestones. He underscored the importance of leveraging the lockdown to spur domestic industries, envisioning Ghana's emergence as a self-sufficient production hub.