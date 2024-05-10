Have a backup plan and live up to expectation – Afenyo-Markin to EC

General News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to develop a backup plan to address the challenges affecting the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.



Afenyo-Markin's call for action comes in response to widespread difficulties encountered during the registration process, which have left many eligible voters unable to register.



During his visit to a voter registration center, Afenyo-Markin stressed the importance of the EC having contingency measures in place to ensure that all eligible voters are registered before the registration period concludes.



"The Electoral Commission needs to enhance its registration system. It's evident that if network failures persist, they may struggle to complete the registration on time. The frustrations and delays need to be addressed," he stated.



He further urged the Electoral Commission to be prepared with backup systems, considering the significant challenges faced during the registration exercise.