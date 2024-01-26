Hawa Koomson denies accusations amid GJA blacklisting; calls for reconsideration

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

The Minister for Fisheries & Aquaculture Development, and Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has expressed deep concern over the Ghana Journalists Association's decision to blacklist her following an alleged attack on a journalist during the NPP’s parliamentary aspirants’ vetting.



In a press release, the Minister denies the accusations, condemning the reported incident. Emphasising the media's crucial role, she pledges commitment to journalist safety.



"While unequivocally condemning the reported incident, the Honorable Minister vehemently denies all accusations levelled against her and her associates."



"Acknowledging the vital role of the media in our democracy, the Minister is committed to fostering an environment that safeguards journalists in their duty," the statement read.



Urging the GJA to reconsider the blacklisting, she cited the lack of evidence against her and calls for trust in the police investigation. The Minister plans to engage in dialogue with the GJA leadership to address misunderstandings and foster a positive Minister-media relationship.



"The Honourable Minister urges the GJA leadership to reconsider the blacklisting decision, emphasizing the absence of evidence implicating her in the incident."



"The Minister calls for trust in the Ghana Police Service’s ongoing investigation to apprehend the alleged attacker."



In the spirit of collaboration, the Office of the Honourable Minister will initiate a dialogue with the GJA leadership in the coming days to address any misunderstandings and chart a way forward, fostering a constructive relationship between the Minister and the media," the statement indicated.