Hawa Koomson spotted hawking watermelon on street during constituency campaign

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hon. Hawa Koomson, has faced backlash for her recent campaign tactic of selling watermelon on the streets.

Critics argue that the move appears insincere and desperate, with many Ghanaians expressing dissatisfaction on social media.

While some appreciate her effort to engage directly with constituents, the overall reaction suggests a call for more substantive, policy-focused campaigning as the general election approaches.



