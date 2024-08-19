Hawa Koomson spotted hawking watermelon on street during constituency campaign

Politics of Monday, 19 August 2024
Source: ghlagatin.net
Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hon. Hawa Koomson, has faced backlash for her recent campaign tactic of selling watermelon on the streets.
Critics argue that the move appears insincere and desperate, with many Ghanaians expressing dissatisfaction on social media.
While some appreciate her effort to engage directly with constituents, the overall reaction suggests a call for more substantive, policy-focused campaigning as the general election approaches.
Read full article
Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Hon. Hawa Koomson, hawked watermelon on the streets during her constituency campaign. pic.twitter.com/bSiJIB4GpG— EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) August 18, 2024