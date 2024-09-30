‘He’s gone from wine to eating dogs!’ - Adongo slams Bawumia’s political moves

Politics of Monday, 30 September 2024
Source: ghlagatin.net
Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, has sharply criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s political decisions, using a metaphor comparing his behavior to escalating bad habits.
Speaking at a political gathering, Adongo likened Dr. Bawumia’s choices to a man progressing from drinking wine to “eating dogs,” symbolizing a point of no return in political conduct.
His remarks highlight frustrations over what he perceives as policies that neglect the Upper East Region’s needs.
The comments have stirred discussions, with some viewing them as inflammatory while others see them as a candid expression of dissatisfaction with the current government’s approach.
Dr. Bawumia started drinking wine, progressed to drinking whiskey and started dancing off beat and walking carelessly. He should stop at eating pork. If he makes a mistake and he joins in the eating of dogs, we will beàt him at Bolga. - Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga… pic.twitter.com/dRcHp46l1i— EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) September 30, 2024