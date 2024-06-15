Health Minister orders GHS to submit report on abandoned patient within 30 days

Health News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister of Health (MoH), Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has directed the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to submit a comprehensive report within 30 days regarding the alleged abandonment of a patient in Gomoa Ojobi, Central Region.



The GHS confirmed on Friday, June 14, that it had begun investigating the incident after a video surfaced on social media on Thursday, June



Read full article13.



The video purportedly shows a woman, wrapped in sheets, abandoned in a bush. Social media discussions have alleged that an ambulance from the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba left the woman there.



Dr. Okoe Boye issued a directive on June 14, stating, "It is the position of the Ministry that this process is concluded within a maximum of 30 days from the date of constitution of the committee and a report submitted to my office."



