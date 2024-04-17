Health Ministry addresses concerns over recruitment and allowances for health personnel

Health News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Health has acknowledged the grievances raised by rotational nurses, midwifery associations, and unemployed nurses in Accra regarding recruitment and overdue allowances, following a demonstration.



Speaking at a media briefing, Isaac Offei Baah, MoH's Public Relations Officer, reaffirmed the ministry's determination to address these concerns without delay.



Baah clarified that while recruitment cannot proceed without clearance from the Ministry of Finance, the MoH is actively pursuing this clearance to ensure the employment of nurses.



He emphasized that evidence exists to demonstrate the MoH's efforts, including forwarding lists of eligible nurses to the Minister of Finance.



Baah assured that the MoH is committed to facilitating the recruitment and posting of nurses, as well as resolving outstanding allowance payments.