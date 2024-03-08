Health Ministry announces recruitment of medical and dental officers

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Health has announced that they are recruiting Medical Officers and Dentists who have completed their housemanship and have been verified by the Medical and Dental Council.



This recruitment process will begin on Monday, March 11, 2024.



The Ministry has made it clear that no fee is charged for recruitment and postings. Therefore, applicants should avoid making any payments during the process.



The deadline for submitting the application is Friday, March 15, 2024.



The Ministry strongly advises applicants to use only the MoH online application portal and notify the Chief Director of any requested fees.



