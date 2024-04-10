Health Ministry assures of clearing essential medicines stuck at Tema Port by April 12

Health News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced substantial progress in clearing the backlog of 182 containers, out of 435, holding vital antiretrovirals, Tuberculosis (TB), and malaria medicines at the Tema Port.



In a statement released on Tuesday, April 9, the MoH assured stakeholders and the public that efforts have been intensified to clear these containers by Friday, April 12, 2024.



The delays in clearing the MoH's Global Fund-supported medicines sparked public outcry, prompting swift action from the government. Since August 2023, the MoH received 435 containers at the Tema Port, with 253 successfully cleared, leaving 182 pending.



