Health Ministry clarifies $34.9m ambulance deal amid Ablakwa’s allegations

General News of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Health has addressed allegations made by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa concerning a $34.9 million deal for ambulance spare parts.



In a statement on July 25, the Ministry clarified that the contract was originally signed by the now-defunct Ministry of Special Development Initiatives with Service Auto Group Ghana Limited. This contract included after-sales service



Read full articleand maintenance for 307 Mercedes Benz Sprinter ambulances acquired by the government in 2019.



Responding to Ablakwa’s corruption claims and his petition to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Ministry emphasized that no payments of $34.9 million have been made to Ghana Auto Group Limited.



The Ministry assured that all documentation related to the transaction is publicly accessible and expressed readiness to support any efforts for further clarification. It reaffirmed its commitment to a sustainable maintenance regime for the National Ambulance Service to ensure efficient emergency medical services.







