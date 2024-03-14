Health Ministry initiates negotiations to settle GH¢261 Million hospitals debt with ECG

General News of Thursday, 14 March 2024
The Ministry of Health has announced its readiness to assist in resolving the outstanding debts owed by 91 hospitals to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).
The ECG's National Taskforce has issued warnings of potential disconnection from the national grid due to these accumulated debts.
Together, these health facilities owe a substantial amount totaling GH¢261 million to the power distribution company.
Isaac Offei Baah, the Public Relations Officer for the Health Ministry, highlighted that the government is actively engaged in discussions with the ECG to prevent any disruptions in power supply to these hospitals.
In an interview with Citi News, Baah stated, “We owe the Electricity Company of Ghana. We serve the Electricity Company of Ghana. The Electricity Company of Ghana demands their money, that we should pay them for them to avoid this connection. We sit down at a table.
“We are negotiating. We would be able to meet ECG and solve this problem with them. So we go to a negotiating table. Now, there is going to be another form of reconciliation to look at the total debt owed, whether it is feasible or we have some miscarriage in there.
“But then, whichever way, and granted that this is the total amount that we owe the Electricity Company of Ghana, we are going to negotiate with them.”
He underscored the importance of addressing the outstanding debts promptly to avoid any adverse consequences for the hospitals and their operations.
Below are some of the hospitals likely to be disconnected by ECG.
Volta region Total GHc15, 163,879
Kpeve Government Hospital GHc750, 147.70
Ho Municipal Hospital GHc 1,247,730
Ho Teaching Hospital (3 meters) GHc5,808,989
Hohoe Municipal Hospital GHc2,472, 043
Keta Municipal Hospital GHc410, 983
Ketu South Hospital GHc1, 706,390
Sogakope District Hospital GHc1, 437,822
Worawora Government Hospital GHc1, 329,767
Accra East Region Total GHc66, 643,680.32
37 Military Hospital GHc33, 477,392.71
Police Hospital GHc6, 109,568
Dodowa District Hospital GHc 3,629,966
Pantang Hospital GHc5, 342,310
Lekma Hospital GHc2, 602,464
La General Hospital GHc642,954
University of Ghana Hospital GHc2, 249,767
Achimota Hospital GHc2, 502,589
Kwabenya Hospital GHc10, 086,666
Tema Region Total GHc8, 227,299.48
Community 22 Polyclinic GHc720, 245
Akuse Govt Hspt GHc1, 723,768
Battor Hspt GHc1, 837,613
General Hspt GHc242, 078
Kpone Health Center GHc379, 520
Ministry of Health GHc378, 864
Municipal Health GHc112, 375
Poly Clinic Nungua GHc414, 589
Sege Polyclinic GHc393, 680
Somanya District Hspt GHc1, 352,341
Urban Health GHc672, 222
Accra West Region Total GHc55, 782,569.71
Bortianor Polyclinic GHc442, 468
Korle Bu Teaching Hspt GHc10, 216,075
Nsawam Hspt GHc2, 814,584
Oduman Polyclinic GHc713, 520
Ridge Regional Hspt GHc41, 595,921
Central Region Total GHc21, 313,839.75
Ankaful Psychiatric GHc2, 225,745
Cape Coast Municipal Hspt GHc2, 351,591
Central Regional Hspt (Two meters) GHc7,048,927
District Hospital GHc 1,592,822
Trauma Hospital Winneba GHc1, 418,389
Twifo Praso New Hspt GHc (Two meters) GHc5,826,432
Winneba Govt Hspt GHc849, 929
Eastern Region Total GHc21, 031,322
Abirim Dist Hspt GHc1, 266,455
Government Hspt GHc2, 204,650
Asamankese Hspt GHc1, 202,252
Begoro Govt Hspt GHc987, 753
Ministry of Health GHc1, 289,724
Kibi Govt Hspt (Two meters) GHc2,947,367
Government Hspt GHc6, 941,454
Koforidua SDA Hspt GHc314, 752
Kwahu Govt Hspt GHc1, 879,985
St. Dominic Hspt GHc1, 996,924
Ashanti Region Total GHc50, 045,753.72
Agogo Hspt GHc3, 290,722
Konongo Govt Hspt GHc2, 066,549
Kumawu Dist Hspt GHc217, 879
Mamhya Govt Hspt (Two meters) GHc2,026,944
Mampong Maternity Hspt GHc299, 775
Bekwai Dist Hspt GHc2, 721,858
Government Hspt GHc1, 908,530
Fomena Govt Hspt GHc300, 360
Obuasi Govt Hspt GHc1, 022,440
Atonsu Govt Hspt GHc2, 860,326
Bibiani Govt Hspt GHc1, 279,540
Komfo Anokye Teaching Hspt GHc (Two meters) GHc27,265,226
SDA Hspt Kwadaso GHc506, 361
St. Patrick Hspt Offinso GHc2, 248,319
Suntreso Govt Hspt GHc2, 030,915
Western Region Total GHc22, 312,253
Bogoso Hospital (Two meters) GHc497,828
Takoradi Hspt (Two meters) GHc3,509,295
Tarkwa Govt Hspt (Three meters) GHc9,499,254
Tarkwa Hspt Apinto GHc2, 391,983
Wassa Dunkwa Hspt (Two meters) GHc294,996
Government Hspt (Two meters) GHc1,708,108
Nsuaem Hospital GHc169, 220
Kwasimintim Hospital GHc1, 547,022
Essikado Govt Hspt GHc780,780
Elubo Hspt (Two meters) GHc271,993
Akwantombra Hspt GHc184, 219