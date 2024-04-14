Health Ministry refutes claims of Global Fund's suspension of shipment to Ghana

Health News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

The Ministry of Health has refuted allegations claiming that the Global Fund suspended the supply of health commodities to Ghana.



Reports had circulated suggesting that delays in clearing donated items at Tema Port had led to the suspension of crucial medical shipments.



In a statement released on Friday, April 12, the Ministry clarified that there had been no suspension of shipments from the Global Fund. It emphasized that the Fund had not only refrained from halting deliveries but had also provided an itinerary for the delivery of medicines and health commodities throughout 2024.



Contrary to the speculations, the Ministry confirmed the receipt of the first consignment on Monday, April 12, 2024, underscoring the continuity of medical supply operations.



Highlighting the government's dedication to addressing healthcare needs, the Ministry reiterated its commitment to ensuring the availability of essential medical supplies for all Ghanaians.



On April 12, the Ministry received 14 containers out of 182 at Tema Port, containing vital medications for antiretroviral, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria treatments, generously donated by the Global Fund.



