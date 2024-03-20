Health Services Workers Union urges Government to equip facilities

Health News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Health Services Workers Union (HSWU) of Trade Union Congress-Ghana (TUC-Ghana) has made a plea to the government, emphasizing the critical need for adequate equipment in health facilities to facilitate effective service delivery, the Daily Guide reports.



During a recent Ashanti Regional delegates’ conference, Brother Franklin Owusu Ansah, General Secretary of HSWU, highlighted the pressing issue faced by health workers, citing a lack of essential equipment and consumables as a major challenge affecting health service delivery nationwide.



Brother Owusu Ansah acknowledged the financial constraints faced by the government, recognizing that funding shortages contribute to the inability to repair or replace broken equipment in health facilities.



However, he also pointed out that a poor maintenance culture exacerbates the situation, leading to the scarcity of equipment and consumables, especially in rural health facilities. This shortage not only affects service provision but also influences health workers' willingness to accept postings to rural areas.



Highlighting the disparity in healthcare infrastructure and personnel distribution between urban and rural areas, Brother Owusu Ansah underscored the importance of government intervention in ensuring that health workers have the necessary resources to carry out their duties effectively.



Despite the challenges faced, the HSWU General Secretary commended health workers, including HSWU members, for their dedication to serving the public. He urged them to remain resilient and committed to their duties for the betterment of Ghana's healthcare system.



Brother Emmanuel Gyamfi Osei, re-elected unopposed as the Ashanti Regional chairman, echoed the call for facility heads to prioritize providing necessary logistics for workers, including the disbursement of their 13th-month salary as stipulated in their Collective Agreement (CA).



He also praised the national leadership of HSWU for its advocacy efforts in addressing healthcare sector challenges, while emphasizing the need for continuous improvement in healthcare delivery nationwide.