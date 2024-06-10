Health and environmental impacts of food packaging

General News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Food packaging reportedly poses hidden risks to our health and environment.



Microwaving food in plastic containers can release harmful chemicals like BPA and phthalates, linked to hormonal imbalances, reproductive issues, and cancer.



Single-use plastics also pollute the environment, contributing to plastic waste and climate change.



Experts have recommended using reusable containers made of safe materials like glass or stainless steel and supporting eco-friendly packaging options.



By making informed choices, we can reduce our reliance on harmful plastic packaging and promote a healthier future for ourselves and the planet.