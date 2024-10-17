Health minister pledges GH¢100,000, ambulance support for VAG Clinic

Health News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has pledged to support the Veterans Administration Ghana (VAG) Clinic in Amasaman with an ambulance and GH¢100,000 to improve healthcare for veterans and their families.



This announcement was made during the Ghana Armed Forces Band Concert and Poppy Appeal launch, aimed at raising funds for veterans' welfare.



Dr. Okoe-Boye also stressed the importance of modern equipment for the clinic and encouraged public awareness of the red poppy's significance.



Meanwhile, VAG's Executive Director highlighted recent improvements but noted ongoing pension payment challenges for some veterans.