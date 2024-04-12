Healthcare-associated infections cost Ghana $1.57 billion annually – WaterAid

Health News of Friday, 12 April 2024

WaterAid's recent research reveals that healthcare-associated infections are imposing a significant economic burden on Ghana, amounting to US$1.57 billion yearly.



This staggering cost correlates with preventable deaths, highlighting the urgent need for improved water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) practices within healthcare facilities.



The data, which utilized World Bank methodology, underscores the potential for substantial savings and lives saved if healthcare-acquired infections were halved. WaterAid estimates that such a reduction could prevent approximately 31,300 deaths annually in Ghana, saving US$72 million from the national budget.



Ghana is among seven African nations featured in the study, revealing that Sub-Saharan Africa collectively incurs US$8.4 billion per year due to infections linked to inadequate WASH facilities in healthcare settings.



The research identifies poor cleanliness and hygiene during medical care as major contributors to infection transmissions, with surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, and respiratory tract infections being the most common. These infections disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, particularly in intensive care, neonatal, and pediatric wards.



WaterAid emphasizes the critical role of clean water, sanitation, and hygiene services as the first line of defense against antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the spread of infections.



The organization calls for increased investments in Ghana's healthcare system to ensure universal access to WASH facilities in healthcare facilities, stressing that donor support is essential in addressing this pressing issue.