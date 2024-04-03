Healthcare providers urged to uphold professionalism

Health News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Healthcare providers have been urged to adhere to their professional oaths and uphold ethical standards in the delivery of healthcare services.



The call comes amidst reports of increased cases of negligence and unethical behavior by health professionals, which undermine the integrity of the profession and affect patient care.



Alhaji Hafiz Adam, Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, stressed the importance of maintaining professionalism and ethical conduct in the healthcare sector.



The advice was given during the induction ceremony of 295 newly qualified physician assistants, including medical, oral, and anesthesia practitioners.



Alhaji Adam highlighted recent media reports of professional negligence and improper conduct by healthcare providers, emphasizing the need for caregivers to uphold the trust placed in them by patients, according to Graphic Online.



The induction, conducted by the Medical and Dental Council, aimed to instill in the newly qualified physicians the responsibility to prioritize the health, safety, welfare, and dignity of all individuals.



Alhaji Adam also cautioned against physician assistants attempting to establish their own health facilities, especially in rural areas, without adequate experience and regulatory compliance.



To ensure quality and safe healthcare delivery, the Ministry of Health collaborated with the council to launch a scope of practice guidance for physician assistants.



This initiative aims to ensure that healthcare providers practice within their competency levels and adhere to professional standards.



Dr. Divine N. Banyubala, a member of the council, emphasized the critical role of physician assistants in healthcare delivery, especially in areas with limited access to trained doctors. He urged the inductees to serve humanity diligently and avoid exploiting their role for personal gain.



Constance Addo-Yobo, another council member, reminded the inductees of their responsibility to recognize cases beyond their scope and refer patients to appropriate facilities.



She warned that the council has the authority to revoke licenses of healthcare providers engaged in serious malpractice or misconduct, underscoring the importance of professional conduct in the healthcare sector.