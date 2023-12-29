Heartwarming Christmas charity event brings joy to street children in Accra

Regional News of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: Isaac Abeidu- Aidoo, Contributor

A heartwarming charity event took place in some streets of Accra on Tuesday, 26th December 2023. It was aimed at rekindling hope in the deprived children in the streets and putting smiles on their faces.



Street children in and around the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, Shiashie, Dzorwolu, Madina, and Atomic Junction were shown love and kindness as food, drinks and clothes were given to them.



This event was organized by a group of dedicated non-governmental organizations, including Hadassah Network Outreach, Love in Action Foundation, Goodies & Gina Foundation, and Adunyame Foundation.



The occasion indeed radiated the warmth and magic of the festive season and offered the street children not only food and drinks but also a sense of belonging and hope.



"We wanted to make Christmas memorable and joyful experience for these children, and by uniting our efforts, we were able to create a magical atmosphere that brought smiles to their faces," a representative of Hadassah Network Outreach said.



The Chief Executive Officer of Hadassah Network Outreach, Esther Affo, in expression of joy and gratitude added that the Christmas period is about sharing love and giving back to society, and this according to her, was the reason her organization took part in this special initiative that sought to bring hope and happiness to those in need.



A representative of Goodies & Gina Foundation, enthralled by the blissful moment, described the smile on the faces of the children as infectiously enchanting and said it sums up the positive impact the occasion has had on the deprived children.



"It's always a fantastic feeling to put unfettered joy and bliss in the hearts of the needy," he echoed.



The benevolent character of the organizers and sponsors of this program yielded an impactful success and established the point that, by extending a helping hand to the needy, we can impact the lives of many and leave lasting memories.



