Source: Daily Guide

Heat Stroke Alert: Rain in Mina reduces hot weather in Mecca

In Saudi Arabia, unexpected rain showers have cooled Mina's temperatures during the pilgrimage.

Initially, warnings of extreme heat led to a suspension of movement to the Jamarat, where the stoning of the devil ritual occurs, until 4 pm to prevent heat-related illnesses.

A directive prohibits pilgrim movement to Jamarat between 11 am and 4 pm, with security personnel enforcing this restriction.

These measures aim to protect pilgrims' health.

Despite the precautions, four Ghanaian pilgrims have already passed out.

