Heat kills more than 50 people in India in three days

General News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: BBC

Over the past three days, more than 50 people have died in India due to a severe heatwave. Uttar Pradesh saw around 33 deaths, including election workers, during the final voting phase.



Odisha reported about 20 heat stroke deaths. The federal health ministry recorded 56 heat stroke deaths from March 1 to May 30, with 24,849 cases.



However, state figures indicate the toll could be higher. Authorities in Odisha and Uttar Pradesh reported numerous suspected heat-related deaths and offered compensation to affected families.



Temperatures have soared to 45-50°C, causing severe water and electricity shortages. Relief is expected as the monsoon approaches.