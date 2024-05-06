Heavily armed robbers raid Sethi Brothers Ghana Limited in Tema

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A group of ten heavily armed robbers successfully carried out a robbery at Sethi Brothers Ghana Limited, located in the Tema heavy industrial area, making off with an undisclosed sum of money, Graphic Online reports.



The robbery, executed by seven assailants armed with assault rifles and pistols, began with the scaling of the company's wall.



Once inside, they opened the main gate to allow the remaining three robbers to enter. A getaway vehicle was stationed on the Accra-Aflao highway, ready to assist in their escape.



During the robbery, one of the security personnel was assaulted. CCTV footage captured the masked robbers tying up the security guard and coercing him, under the threat of death, to lead them to various offices and rooms where four expatriate staff members were also subjected to mistreatment.



After locating the safes and sensitive offices, the robbers proceeded to ransack them before fleeing the scene. The security guard, who chose to remain anonymous, recounted being overpowered and beaten by the robbers.



As of now, the Tema Regional Police Command has not made any arrests, but investigations into the incident are ongoing.



The Tema heavy industrial area has recently experienced an uptick in robbery incidents.



Sethi Brothers Ghana Limited, a company involved in the sale of construction materials and real estate, is a prominent establishment in the industrial enclave.



This incident has raised concerns about security in the area and highlighted the vulnerability of businesses to such criminal activities.