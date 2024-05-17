Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in Accra once again

Regional News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The recent heavy rainfall in Accra on Thursday, May 16, has resulted in flooding in various parts of the city, causing distress for residents and commuters.



Areas such as Labadi, Kpogas, and Trade Fair have been significantly affected, with reports of streets and properties being submerged under water.



Another area that has experienced flooding is the stretch from West Hills Mall to Old Barrier, adding to the challenges faced by residents in these areas. The flooding has raised concerns among residents about the possibility of more rain and the potential for further flooding in the coming days.



The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued warnings about more rains, heightening fears among residents who are already grappling with the aftermath of the flooding.



This latest incident comes shortly after a similar occurrence earlier in the week, which left residents in SCC, Weija, and Kasoa areas stranded for hours as they tried to navigate flooded roads.



The recurring issue of flooding in Accra highlights the urgent need for comprehensive and sustainable measures to address the city's drainage and flood management systems.



Residents and authorities alike are called upon to work together to find lasting solutions to mitigate the impact of flooding in the future.