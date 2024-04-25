Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc: 25 canoes destroyed near James Town fishing harbor

General News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Following a heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds and high tides on April 23, 2024, about 25 canoes were destroyed near the sea defence constructed as part of the James Town Fishing Harbor initiative.



Fishermen impacted by the incident are now seeking government aid to recover from the substantial loss to their fishing operations.



The destruction occurred as heavy rain and strong winds caused high tides, resulting in damage to more than 25 canoes near the sea defence structure.



Nii Armah Wulu, the Chief Fisherman of James Town, attributed the destruction to the limited space available near the sea defence, which compelled fishermen to moor their vessels closely together.



Due to the congestion near the harbour, fishermen struggled to maintain a safe distance between their canoes during adverse weather, leading to collisions and subsequent damage.



One affected fisherman, Samuel Larbi, recounted how his canoe was wrecked when high tides pushed it into the sea defence, expressing worry over the financial strain of repairs or replacement.



The affected fishermen are now collaborating to salvage what remains of their damaged canoes and are appealing to the government for assistance. They also advocate for an extension of the sea defence construction to connect with existing structures, spanning from Osikan Beach Resort.