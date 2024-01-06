Help NAM1 retreive Dubai funds to pay Menzgold customers - Maurice Ampaw to government

General News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Customers of defunct gold dealership firm - Menzgold - have said the only way embattled CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, alias NAM1, can give them their due is to retrieve his locked-up investments from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.



He has since called on the government to help NAM1 with the necessary support to get his locked-up funds.



According to the Convenor of Proud Menzgold Customers, Maurice Ampaw ESQ, NAM1 has a lot of money in the Gulf nation and several people owe him as well.



He opined that if these monies were retrieved, NAM1 could pay customers who had their monies locked up with the closure of Menzgold.



Addressing the press on Friday, January 5, 2024, Maurice Ampaw, "Nana Appiah Mensah has a lot of money in Dubai. We all know what happened to him in Dubai and those monies are there.



"When we are able to get those monies back, the issue of payment of our money will be a thing of the past," he stated.



Background



A Dubai-based businessman reported Mr Mensah for fraud in May 2018.



Unaware that he was on the Dubai police’s wanted list, Mr Mensah went to the Emirates with the hope of receiving a huge amount of money due him as a result of his earlier transactions with the Emirati, only to be arrested when he presented his passport to undergo immigration formalities.



The case involves a purported $39 million owed NAM1 by the Dubai-based firm - Horizon Royal Diamonds - through a gold deal.



NAM1 was striving to have the company pay his debt to enable him to also settle Menzgold customers in Ghana.



Several customers of his defunct gold firm have on several occasions demonstrated in Accra, Takoradi and Tarkwa calling on government to intervene and help them retrieve their locked-up cash.



He was arrested in December 2018 in Dubai when he visited the Middle East country to collect his debt. He faced trial in Dubai and was released in July but was handed over to the Ghanaian authorities by Interpol on his return to Ghana.



He was subsequently put before a Circuit Court in Accra along with his sister and wife charged with 13 counts of defrauding by false pretences, money laundering, abetment and carrying on deposit-taking business without licence.



SA/SARA



