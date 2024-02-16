Henry Quartey thanks media for support in 'Let’s Make Accra Work' initiative

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Henry Quartey has expressed his gratitude to the media for their unwavering support during his 'Let’s Make Accra Work' initiative.



Mr. Quartey, in an interview on Citi FM, extended his appreciation for the media's collaborative efforts in advancing the agenda to rejuvenate Greater Accra.



Mr. Quartey, who will be succeeded by Daniel Titus Glover, has been newly appointed as the Minister for Interior following a reshuffle by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14.



Additionally, Mr. Quartey conveyed gratitude to the presidency, including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President, the Chief of Staff, and the entire Jubilee House for entrusting him with the challenging responsibility of becoming the Minister of the Interior.



He expressed his readiness to take on this new role, emphasising the confidence and trust reposed in him by the leadership.