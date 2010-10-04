Desailly still tempted by Ghana vacancy

Soccer News of Monday, 4 October 2010

Former France captain Marcel Desailly is still hoping to get the chance to coach his native Ghana, though he revealed that there have been a number of new candidates express their interest in the role since he held early talks with Black Stars officials.



Desaiily, who was born in Accra but moved to France when he was four, has held talks with several officials from Ghana, but a decision on who will replace Milovan Rajevac has yet to be made.



"Other candidates have emerged in the meantime,'' Desailly said. "But I am available, the project really tempts me but I would prefer to remain discreet in the media as nothing is done.



"All I know is that for the next (African Nations Cup) qualifier against Sudan, an assistant will take the squad. I will be in the stadium as a spectator. After that there is time as the next game does not take place until February.''



Reports suggest Luis Felipe Scolari, Gianfranco Zola and Juande Ramos have also applied for the job.



