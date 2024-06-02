Hepatitis Alliance cautions against misinformation

Health News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Hepatitis Alliance of Ghana (HAG) has urged the media to avoid spreading misinformation about Hepatitis B transmission.



Executive Director Professor Charles Ampong Adjei highlighted that inaccurate information, such as the belief that the virus spreads through sharing food or saliva, fosters stigma and discrimination.



This misinformation not only harms the mental health of those affected but also impedes testing and care.



He clarified that Hepatitis B primarily transmits from mother to child at birth or through exposure to infected blood. Addressing these misconceptions is crucial for reducing stigma and improving public health efforts.