Source: Kasapa FM Online

Hepatitis B Foundations gives Prof. Akosa 7-day ultimatum to retract his ‘false’ comment

Prof Agyeman Badu Akosa Prof Agyeman Badu Akosa

The Hepatitis B Foundation of Ghana has given Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa a 7-day ultimatum to retract his statement about the spread of Hepatitis B through communal eating.

Prof. Akosa, a cellular pathologist, claimed that sharing soupy foods like fufu and omo tuo could transmit Hepatitis B.

The Foundation, led by Executive Member Theobald Owusu Ansah, refuted this, stating there's no scientific evidence supporting his claim.

They demand an apology, threatening a demonstration if he fails to comply.

The silence from the Ghana Health Service on the issue has also been criticized.

