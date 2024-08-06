Here are 10 exposés Ablakwa released which allegedly saved Ghana $1.3 billion

Politics of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa claims his parliamentary interventions have saved Ghana $1.3 billion (GHS 20.2 billion).



His report, shared via the SOA Oversight Portal, details key interventions that prevented financial mismanagement.



Highlights include blocking $400 million in National Cathedral spending, saving $121 million by stopping SSNIT hotel sales, and preventing $90 million in luxury jet expenses.



Other savings come from exposing scandals like the Ambulance Spare Parts and the Apex Pollution Judgment Debt.



Ablakwa emphasizes the importance of parliamentary scrutiny in safeguarding national resources and promoting good governance.