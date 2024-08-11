Here are 3 Airports you could soon pass through without a passport

General News of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: Visa Guide

Airports around the world are racing to enhance the travel experience by eliminating the need for physical passports, using biometric technology for identity verification.



Singapore’s Changi Airport began trials in August 2024, allowing passengers to undergo passport-less immigration clearance through automated systems.



Abu Dhabi Airport plans to implement a similar system by 2025, enabling passengers to travel without passports, IDs, or tickets.



Meanwhile, Heathrow Airport in the UK conducted a test flight where a passenger’s travel documents were stored in a digital wallet.



These initiatives aim to streamline airport processes and improve connectivity.