Here are the 44 countries Ghanaian passport holders can enter without visas

Ordinary Ghanaian passport holders can travel visa-free to a total of 65 countries according to the Visa Index portal but there are three groups of visa-free travel.
a. 44 countries = Ghana passport holders can travel visa-free
b. 19 countries = Ghana nationals are eligible for a visa on arrival
c. 2 countries = Ghana passport holders are eligible to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA)
Last year, South Africa began its visa-free travel policy for Ghanaians but those who wish to stay for more than three months must apply for a visa.
Below are the 44 visa-free countries for Ghanaian passport holders
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belize
Benin
British Virgin Islands
Burkina Faso
Cape Verde
Cook Islands
Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
Dominica
Eswatini
Fiji
Gambia
Grenada
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Jamaica
Kenya
Kiribati
Lesotho
Liberia
Mali
Mauritius
Micronesia
Montserrat
Mozambique
Niger
Nigeria
Philippines
Rwanda
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Singapore
South Africa
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Tanzania
Togo
Trinidad and Tobago
Uganda
Vanuatu
Zimbabwe
The above list shows all the visa-exempt countries for Ghana citizens.
However, it is important to recognize that the duration of stay and permissible purposes for travel for Ghana citizens in each country are subject to the respective nation's visa regulations.
It is essential for Ghana passport holders to verify if a visa is required for extended stays beyond the allowed duration of stay or for purposes not encompassed within the Visa Waiver Policy of the destination country, the portal added.