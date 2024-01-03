Here are the 44 countries Ghanaian passport holders can enter without visas

General News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Ordinary Ghanaian passport holders can travel visa-free to a total of 65 countries according to the Visa Index portal but there are three groups of visa-free travel.



a. 44 countries = Ghana passport holders can travel visa-free



b. 19 countries = Ghana nationals are eligible for a visa on arrival



c. 2 countries = Ghana passport holders are eligible to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA)



Last year, South Africa began its visa-free travel policy for Ghanaians but those who wish to stay for more than three months must apply for a visa.



Below are the 44 visa-free countries for Ghanaian passport holders



Bangladesh



Barbados



Belize



Benin



British Virgin Islands



Burkina Faso



Cape Verde



Cook Islands





Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)



Dominica



Eswatini



Fiji



Gambia



Grenada



Guinea



Guinea-Bissau



Guyana



Haiti



Jamaica



Kenya



Kiribati



Lesotho



Liberia



Mali



Mauritius



Micronesia



Montserrat



Mozambique



Niger



Nigeria



Philippines



Rwanda



Saint Kitts and Nevis



Senegal



Sierra Leone



Singapore



South Africa



St. Vincent and the Grenadines



Tanzania



Togo



Trinidad and Tobago



Uganda



Vanuatu



Zimbabwe



The above list shows all the visa-exempt countries for Ghana citizens.



However, it is important to recognize that the duration of stay and permissible purposes for travel for Ghana citizens in each country are subject to the respective nation's visa regulations.



It is essential for Ghana passport holders to verify if a visa is required for extended stays beyond the allowed duration of stay or for purposes not encompassed within the Visa Waiver Policy of the destination country, the portal added.