You are here: HomeNews2024 06 13Article 1949960
news

General News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets into Israel after strike kills commander

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hezbollah rockets sparked fires in several locations in northern Israel on Wednesday Hezbollah rockets sparked fires in several locations in northern Israel on Wednesday

Hezbollah has fired multiple rocket barrages into northern Israel, responding to an Israeli strike that killed its senior commander, Taleb Sami Abdullah.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) detected over 200 projectiles, some causing fires but no casualties. At Abdullah’s funeral, a top Hezbollah official vowed to intensify attacks.

The exchanges of fire across the Israel-Lebanon border have been frequent since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7. The hostilities have resulted in significant casualties and displacement in both countries.

The IDF responded with strikes on Hezbollah launchers and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment