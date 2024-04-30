High Court adjourns Nyantakyi-Anas case, awaits Appeals Court decision

General News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The High Court in Accra has delayed proceedings in the case involving investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, pending the outcome of a Court of Appeals ruling.



Setting April 30, 2024, as the deadline for the first witness to testify, the court warned that failure to do so would result in the dismissal of the case and discharge of the accused.



Nyantakyi's lawyer argued for dismissal, citing inconvenience caused by travel and the prosecution's failure to present its case. However, the court received letters requesting adjournments to May 15 and May 22 due to the prosecution's official commitments.



While acknowledging delays caused by pending appeals and administrative errors, the court struck out witness statements of untested witnesses. The case was adjourned to June 10, 2024.



Nyantakyi faces charges of fraud and corruption stemming from Anas's "#Number 12 exposé," with additional charges of conspiracy to fraud alongside former Northern Regional GFA boss Abdulai Alhassan.