High Court dismisses Transport Minister's contempt application against Law Platform editor

This affidavit was a response to Mr. Asare's opposition to the contempt application This affidavit was a response to Mr. Asare's opposition to the contempt application

Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay of the General Jurisdiction '9' division of the High Court has dismissed a contempt application filed by the Minister of Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, against Jonathan Asare Esq., the Lead Editor of The Law Platform.

The ruling, delivered on July 31, 2024, also included a cost award of GH¢3,000 against the Minister.

