High Court initiates trial for Foase Kokoben murder suspect after two-year delay

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The High Court has finally commenced the trial of Kwadwo Appiah, a 42-year-old man accused of killing his wife, Felicia Nti, in Foase Kokoben, Ashanti Region, in 2022.



The proceedings, which encountered a two-year delay, began on Wednesday (7 February) with a seven-member jury empanelled for the case under the guidance of Judge Rosemarie Baah Tosu.



Appiah, employed as a factory worker at Special Ice Mineral Water in Foase, allegedly assaulted his wife, leading to her death. Although they were not living together, the court learned that the incident occurred after a disagreement churned between them in the early hours of dawn, 1am on 6 December 2022.



According to state prosecutors, the suspect initially informed the police that the deceased called for a vehicle to pick her up, and despite his attempts to reconcile, she left the house. The suspect later confessed on 7 December 2022 to killing his wife by hitting her against a wall multiple times.



In his caution statement, Appiah admitted to wrapping the body in a bedsheet, transporting it to a nearby plantain farm, and attempting to conceal the crime by cleaning the blood-stained wall. Subsequently, he led the police to the crime scene, where the partly decomposed body of the deceased was discovered and conveyed to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.



The post-mortem report revealed that the deceased suffered massive bleeding, facial fractures, and body trauma, leading to a classification of the incident as "unnatural death."



Despite pleading not guilty to the murder charges, Appiah has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to reappear on 12 March 2024 for a case management conference.