High Court judge criticizes parental role in youth indiscipline

Justice Mariana Sammo speaking at the “Sisters Forum” Justice Mariana Sammo speaking at the “Sisters Forum”

Justice Mariana Sammo has criticized parents for failing to instill discipline in children, attributing this to rising moral decadence and indiscipline among the youth, Graphic Online reports.

Speaking at the “Sisters Forum” organized by the Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals (GAMP) and the Centre for Intelligence and Security Analysis (CISA), she emphasized that instilling discipline is crucial for building responsibility

