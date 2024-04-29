High Court rejects Dafeamekpor's application to force Akufo-Addo to receive anti-LGBTQ Bill

General News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The High Court in Accra has dismissed an application that sought to compel President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to accept the transmission of the anti-LGBTQ bill, which was recently approved by Parliament.



The application, filed by South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, aimed to use the court's mandamus powers to prompt Parliament to transmit the bill and oblige the President to consider it. However, the Attorney General, in opposition to the application, urged the court to dismiss it, arguing that a ruling in favor would exceed the court's jurisdiction.



Presiding over the case, Justice Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku emphasized that pending applications at the Supreme Court rendered it inappropriate for the High Court to grant the motion.



Mr. Dafeamekpor had previously filed a writ seeking various declarations and orders concerning the President's powers under the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. This included declarations regarding the President's authority to assent to bills within seven days and the President's inability to prevent Parliament from transmitting passed bills to him.



The bill in question, the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, February 28. Among its provisions, the bill imposes penalties on individuals engaged in LGBTQ activities and those advocating for LGBTQ rights.



Nii Kpakpo Somoa Addo, the lawyer representing Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has indicated intentions to appeal the High Court's ruling.