High Treason: Court sentences six to death, three acquitted

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: GNA

An Accra High Court has sentenced six people, including three soldiers, to death by hanging for plotting to overthrow the government.



Those sentenced are Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zikpi, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akankpewon, and WOII Esther Saan Dekuwine.



However, ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, and Corporal Seidu Abubakar were acquitted due to lack of evidence.



The convicted individuals were involved in recruiting and planning activities to execute the coup, while the acquitted were found not to have participated in the plot.