Source: The Guardian

High court rules Home Office acted unlawfully over visa documents

The Home Office is facing a new Windrush-style scandal after a high court ruling found the home secretary acted unlawfully by not providing legal status documents to thousands of migrants.

The charity Ramfel and Cecilia Adjei, a healthcare worker from Ghana, challenged this issue, affecting many migrants' jobs, education, and access to services due to a lack of "3C leave" documentation during visa processing.

The judge, Mr. Justice Cavanagh, highlighted the significant hardship caused and called for immediate action.

Adjei shared her struggles, and Ramfel criticized the government's repeated failures. This ruling marks a significant victory for affected migrants.

