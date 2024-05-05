Highway blocked as Dadieso residents demand removal of hazardous gas tanker

Regional News of Sunday, 5 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Residents of Dadieso, a community near Kwahu, have taken action by blocking the Accra-Kumasi highway due to frustration over an abandoned gas tanker left unattended along the road for about three days, Citi News reports.



Despite the evident danger posed by the gas tanker, authorities have shown no initiative to have it relocated.



Eyewitnesses reported that the gas tanker, as depicted in circulating social media footage, lies partially submerged in bushes with its head detached and gas still inside, raising concerns of a potential explosion.



In response to this threat, the residents utilized wooden materials to block the highway, disrupting traffic flow between Accra and Kumasi, with the aim of drawing the attention of relevant authorities to remove the hazardous gas tank.



The Ghana National Fire Service has been mobilized to the scene to safely relocate the gas tank and avert any potential disaster.



According to a witness, "Residents of Dadieso have blocked the road. No car going from Kumasi, no car coming from Kumasi at Dadieso, Kwahu side. They said a huge gas cylinder, a gas tanker had fallen, and the Fire service had not made efforts to remove it for the past three days. And they are afraid there’s going to be a gas explosion here. So, they have blocked the road."